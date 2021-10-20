iQOO Z5x With 50MP Primary Sensor, 5000mAh Battery Launched

iQOO Z5x has been unveiled as a variant of the iQOO Z5 that went official in India in September. The latest offering has a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor, dual cameras at the rear, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, it comes in multiple colour variants along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Also, the major highlights of the smartphone include a 50MP primary rear camera sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

iQOO Z5x Price And Availability

The iQOO Z5x is priced at RMB 1499 (approx. Rs 17,500) for the entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The mid-variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at RMB 1599 (approx. Rs 18,800) and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at RMB 1799 (approx. Rs 21,000). In China, the device will be up for order from today in three colours - Black, Orange and White.

For now, there is no word regarding the global release of the iQOO Z5x and we need to wait for an official confirmation on its India release date.

iQOO Z5x Specifications

To detail its specifications, the iQOO Z5x makes use of a 6.58-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is a waterdrop notch, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The hardware aspects of the iQOO Z5x include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor teamed up with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage space.

Running Android 11 topped with Origin OS 1.0 custom skin, the iQOO Z5x comes fitted with a dual-camera setup at its rear comprising a 50MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera within the notch.

The other aspects of the latest iQOO offering include a 5000mAh battery that is accompanied by 44W fast charging support and standard connectivity aspects including 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2 and, a USB Type-C port. Also, there is support for dual SIM cards, Hi-Res audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.