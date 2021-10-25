Huawei Watch Fit India Launch Imminent, Hints Amazon Listing

It was recently teased that the Huawei Watch Fit will be launched in India soon. The wearable device was unveiled in UAE last year and is geared up to enter the Indian market. Now, the online retailer Amazon has started teasing the launch of the wearable device in the country and has revealed its key specs and features on its website. Going by the same, the Huawei wearable is believed to sport a 1.64-inch vivid AMOLED display with support for more than 97 workout modes and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. There is 10-day battery life and support for SpO2 monitoring throughout the day.

Huawei Watch Fit Specs

The online retailer Amazon has hosted a dedicated microsite that teases the arrival of the Huawei Watch Fit in the country. This website notes that the smartwatch could be ‘coming soon’ to the Indian market but an exact launch date is yet to be revealed. While there is no confirmation about the pricing of the wearable, it is speculated that the device could be priced at around Rs 8,000 based on its cost in UAE.

Also, it has been suggested that the Huawei Watch Fit could be launched in four colours - Sakura Pink, Pomelo Red, Graphite Black, and Distilled Blue. While the listing does not reveal further details, the specs are already known as it was unveiled in August.

In terms of specs, the Huawei Watch Fit bestows a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 280 x 456 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass protection. There is both slide and touch gesture support as well. The wearable comes with 4GB of storage space, 97 workout modes, 12 animated workouts such as Exercise at Work, Ab ripper, and Full-Body Stretch.

It comes with 44 standard movement demonstrations, real-time heart rate monitoring, the ability to record daily steps, calories burnt, and six Always-On watch faces. The battery powering the Huawei fitness tracker is touted to deliver a battery life of 10 days on typical usage or 12 hours on the GPS mode. Also, there is 5 ATM water resistance with this device. For more details, we need to wait for the device to be launched in India.