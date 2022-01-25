Apple Plans to Unveil a Gamut of Products in 2022 – iPhone 14 Series, MacBook Air and More

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is all set to launch a wide range of products this year. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will be announcing a number of its products during the fall and these announcements range all the way from the flagship iPhone 14 series to a completely redesigned MacBook Air to a new iPad Pro and more. Gurman also speculates that Apple will hold its first event of the year during March or April and iPhone SE could be a highlighted product of the event.

However, he believes that the newly designed iPad might arrive after the spring event. Gurman stated that the iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air and some kind of high-end Mac could be a part of the spring event to be held by Apple. According to him, Apple has been planning to introduce the M1 Pro chip to another Mac in the first half of this year which could either be a Mac mini or iMac. Let’s have a look at a few of the hardware products from Apple that are expected to arrive this year.

iPhone 14

Like every year, Apple will be launching its flagship iPhone lineup and if the rumours are to be believed, 2022 could be the first time when the iPhone will be launched with a notch-free display. The device is expected to feature a hole-punch cut out for the camera and it is expected that the lineup will include four iPhone devices, however, Apple is most probably going to axe out its iPhone mini variant. It is expected that the iPhone 14 series is expected to feature an A16 chip which will offer more power and efficiency.

MacBook Air

In addition to this, Apple is also working on introducing a completely redesigned MacBook Air in 2022 which might be the biggest refurbishment the product has ever received. The new version of MacBook Air is being speculated to come with a new design language and an M2 chipset. The new MacBook Air is expected to be much thinner and lighter and will take design inspirations from 24-inch iMac.

iPhone SE 3

Apple is rumoured to be launching a newer version of the iPhone SE in 2022 which will have the same design as the current iPhone SE. The device will have a 4.7-inch display and Touch-ID Home Display button which came with the older designs. The device is expected to feature an A14 or A15 chipset and a 5G modem and it could probably be the most affordable 5G device available in the market.

New iMac

Apple launched its 24-inch iMac last year, however, the launch of its 27-inch iMac is still awaited. The 27-inch iMac happens to be one of the few devices in Apple’s portfolio that is powered by intel but is expected to arrive in 2022 powered by Apple Silicon. There have been multiple rumours around the device suggesting that it will feature a miniLED display and will also be equipped with ProMotion technology for the first time.