Redmi 10C, Redmi 10A Might Launch in India Soon

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C might soon launch in India. The Redmi 10A is reportedly codenamed ‘light’ and ‘thunder’ which the Redmi 10C has three codenames - ‘fog’, ‘rain’, and ‘wind’.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is reportedly planning to introduce a bunch of entry-level or super affordable smartphones for the Asian markets which includes India.
  • The company might be planning to launch two entry-level smartphones in India through its subsidiary Redmi.
  • Both the Redmi devices mentioned here are expected to be priced under Rs 12,000.

Follow Us

Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to introduce a bunch of entry-level or super affordable smartphones for the Asian markets which includes India. In 2021, Xiaomi didn’t launch any entry-level smartphone and kept its focus on the mid-range and flagship devices. However, a new report from Xiaomiui suggests that the company might be planning to launch two entry-level smartphones in India through its subsidiary Redmi.

Redmi 10C and Redmi 10A Might Launch in India

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C might soon launch in India. The Redmi 10A is reportedly codenamed ‘light’ and ‘thunder’ which the Redmi 10C has three codenames – ‘fog’, ‘rain’, and ‘wind’. Since both the devices will fall in the entry-level segment, they are expected to feature MediaTek chipsets from last year.

Both the Redmi devices mentioned here are expected to be priced under Rs 12,000.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Redmi 10C, Redmi 10A Might Launch in India Soon

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments