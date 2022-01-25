Redmi 10C, Redmi 10A Might Launch in India Soon

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to introduce a bunch of entry-level or super affordable smartphones for the Asian markets which includes India. In 2021, Xiaomi didn’t launch any entry-level smartphone and kept its focus on the mid-range and flagship devices. However, a new report from Xiaomiui suggests that the company might be planning to launch two entry-level smartphones in India through its subsidiary Redmi.

Redmi 10C and Redmi 10A Might Launch in India

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C might soon launch in India. The Redmi 10A is reportedly codenamed ‘light’ and ‘thunder’ which the Redmi 10C has three codenames – ‘fog’, ‘rain’, and ‘wind’. Since both the devices will fall in the entry-level segment, they are expected to feature MediaTek chipsets from last year.

Both the Redmi devices mentioned here are expected to be priced under Rs 12,000.