Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson to Come Together for Red One

It wouldn’t be the first time that Johnson and Evans will appear together. Both the actors have previously made appearances in Free Guy for Disney which was released back in 2021.

Highlights

  • Chris Evans, globally recognised for playing the part of Captain America will soon be seen sharing screen with Dwayne Johnson for a holiday event film.
  • The film is slated for a 2023 launch.
  • Red One is a movie being targeted for the holidays but the plot specifics are under wraps at the moment.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans, globally recognised for playing the part of Captain America, will soon be seen sharing the screen with Dwayne Johnson for a holiday event film that is being made by Amazon Prime Video. The movie is expected to be an action-comedy, something that Dwayne Johnson has done quite a lot, his most recent one being Red Notice, which released on Netflix.

According to a Deadline report, Red One is a movie being targeted for the holidays, but the plot specifics are under wraps at the moment.

Not the First Time Evans and Johnson Coming Together

It wouldn’t be the first time that Johnson and Evans will appear together. Both the actors have previously made appearances in Free Guy for Disney, which released back in 2021. However, Red One is the first movie where both the actors will be paired to lead the movie together.

Both Evans and Johnson are widely recognised actors and have a lot of experience in working with large casts, which should make this movie a comfortable task for them. The film is slated for a 2023 launch.

