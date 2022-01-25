STL Gets Multi-Year Rs 170 Crore Deal from PGCIL

STL will be providing a customised unified network management system (UNMS) that will offer advanced automation, programmable configuration, and actionable insights to PGCIL.

  • STL has announced that it is partnering up with India’s largest power distribution company, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).
  • STL has been awarded a Rs 170 crore multi-year deal from PGCIL.
  • The solutions and services provided by STL will help PGCIL in generating performance analytics for the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

STL has announced that it is partnering up with India’s largest power distribution company, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). STL has been awarded a Rs 170 crore multi-year deal from PGCIL where the former will fulfil the latter’s requirements for high performance, integrated network management systems across their regional communications networks. It is worth noting that STL is already supplying optical fibre cables and developed an IP-MPLS network for PGCIL.

What Will STL Do in the Deal?

STL will be providing a customised unified network management system (UNMS) that will offer advanced automation, programmable configuration, and actionable insights. With the help of STL, PGCIL will get a consolidated view of the networks which will help the company in optimising O&M along with reducing system outages at the national level. Further, the solutions and services provided by STL will help PGCIL in generating performance analytics for the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

