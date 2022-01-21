Xiaomi 12 Ultra Camera Module Design Surfaces Before Worldwide Launch

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi had launched its Xiaomi 12 Series in China last year. Original rumours had suggested that the series will arrive with four devices – Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, during the launch of the series, Xiaomi 12 Ultra wasn’t a part of the lineup. Previous reports have suggested that the company is preparing for a global launch of Xiaomi 12 Ultra after some of its key specifications were apparently revealed. Now, the rear design details of the device have surfaced online on the micro-blogging website Weibo. The new leak suggests that the device might come featuring a larger camera at the back.

Details on Xiaomi 12 Ultra

The new details on Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been revealed by renowned tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo. It is being speculated that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a large rear camera module that spreads almost across the width of the smartphone. The camera module will feature a circular interior section where all the cameras will be placed and the outer part of the module will be in a rectangular shape. The tipster has suggested that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra might have the camera design quite alike with the design of an upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone which might have its circular camera island aligned to the left.

Earlier reports that have emerged around Xiaomi 12 Ultra have suggested that the handset will feature a quadruple-camera setup which will consist of a 5x periscope telephoto lens. This lens is expected to be the highest optical zoom lens available on any smartphone across the world at the time of the launch of the device. In addition to this, Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also anticipated to feature Leica cameras.

The rumours that surfaced previously suggest that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K display and will have a curved display with a centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera. The device just like other handsets in Xiaomi 12 series is expected to operate on Xiaomi’s in-house Surge chips. These chips have been designed by the company to enhance the overall image quality of the handsets. The smartphone could feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC under the hood and could arrive in February.