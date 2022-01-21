Google Is Working on This Product in Secret

Google is reportedly working in an ultra-secret facility on its augmented reality (AR) headset. The company has named it ‘Project Iris’. This new device from Google uses outward-facing cameras for recording the real world and then adding computer graphics on top of it to create an immersive and mixed reality experience.

Verge reports that the early prototypes of the product are being built at a company’s facility in San Francisco Bay Area, and they look very much like the Ski Goggles. The alleged AR glasses from Google do not require being connected to an external power source through a wire and will be powered by the custom processor from Google, the report says.

Google AR Glasses to Run on Android Platform

To no one’s surprise, Google might launch its AR glasses running on the Android platform. Note that Google is finding people for building a new OS for an ‘innovative AR device’ which could mean that the company might just shock (in a good way) people with a brand new operating system (OS) for its alleged AR glasses.

Since there will be power constraints, Google is expected to use its data centres for rendering some of the graphics remotely then beaming them to the headset connected to the internet.

The Google Pixel team is also very much involved in Project Iris. But it is hard to say right now whether the AR glasses from Google would come with the Pixel branding. But there’s one thing for sure; the search engine giant can’t utilise the name ‘Google Glass’ as it is already registered for more than a decade now.

Given the secret nature of the project, it seems like quite a big deal for Google. Even Apple has been reported to be working on its AR headset expected to launch in 2023. As for the expected launch date of Google’s AR glasses, it could be somewhere around 2024, along with Project Starline, an ultra-high-resolution chat booth that was demoed last year.