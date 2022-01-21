WhatsApp for Desktop Receives Enhanced Voice Note Update

The globally renowned social media platform WhatsApp is known for rolling out new features and updates for its customers. Users can not only get WhatsApp for their Android or iOS devices but also for their desktop. Now in a new development, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update that will allow an enhanced version of the voice notes for the users who use the desktop version of the messaging app. WhatsApp has already started rolling out the ability to pause and resume voice recordings.

The New Update

The new feature being rolled out by WhatsApp will only be limited to the beta version which would mean that only the users who have opted for the beta version of the platform will be able to try this feature. A recent report from WABetaInfo informs that the latest update on WhatsApp desktop has added a new pause button. This pause button is a replacement for the stop icon that is available in the stable version of the platform.

The new feature being rolled out is pretty useful for the users as it lets them pause any recording on the app. The introduction of this feature will allow users to hear the voice notes before sending them. Users can further choose to delete or continue recording if they want to add more to the voice note. Once a user pauses the recording, a new recording button will be displayed by WhatsApp and users can simply tap on it to resume recording the voice note.

As far as the current stable version of WhatsApp is considered, it only has the option to delete or send the voice not after recording it. Moreover, there is no feature to hear the voice note before sending it. It is to be noted that the feature is already available for the users of iOS devices whereas it is not available for the users of Android devices as WhatsApp is currently working on it.

In addition to this, the report also informs that the social media messaging platform is also working on an update to add a new colour to its Windows and macOS apps with WhatsApp beta for desktop 2.2201.2.0. This update might only be available in the dark mode of WhatsApp but with much greener chat bubbles. Furthermore, the Android version of the platform is also reported to be receiving a drawing tool that will give users the option to draw on images and videos.