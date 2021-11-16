WhatsApp Likely Develops New Apps For UWP and macOS

It looks like there is good news coming in the future for the Windows Phone users of WhatsApp. A couple of years back, there was a possibility to see the Universal Windows Platform app for WhatsApp. Notably, apps developed using this technology are capable of working on Windows 10+ and Xbox. Now, a report by WABetaInfo citing @ALumia_Italia has discovered significant details about the development of the Windows Platform app.

The good news for Windows users is that they will be able to install a new complete app to use the messaging platform, which is different from the WhatsApp Desktop app. This app supports multi-device feature, which does not require the primary device (smartphone) to be connected to the internet.

WhatsApp Likely Working On New Apps

Going by the WhatsApp tracker site, WhatsApp is developing a couple of new apps for UWP and macOS. After a long wait, it looks like the much-awaited development has finally arrived. According to the Twitter handle mentioned above, UWP and macOS Catalyst applications will be available to all users via a future update.

However, the account that shared the details of the Universal Windows Platform app for WhatsApp has shared a few screenshots to back this claim. Undoubtedly, it is a significant development for Windows users.

Furthermore, WhatsApp owned by Meta (formerly Facebook) has confirmed that it is also working on a new app that will be rolled out to macOS Catalyst. It is possible as Apple lets this to be compatible with iPad applications that will be used on macOS Catalyst. However, the support for iPads will be activated at a later date as the app is currently under development.

As of now, there is not much information about the appearance of the app for macOS Catalyst. As per the claim, it will appear similar to the iPad app. Further sources emphasize that we have to wait for the iPad app to be rolled out to users though there is no word regarding the exact release date. Given that these new apps under development by WhatsApp are yet to be officially confirmed, we will share further updates in the future. Moreover, we can expect changes in the development as well.