Tejas Networks Did Not Have a Great 2026

Tejas Networks reported a net loss of Rs 909 crore in FY26. The company said that this was due to the completion of a 4G project from BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and there were also large order delays. This led to a sharp revenue shortfalln and pushed the company towards a loss. Compared to the net loss reported in FY26, Tejas actually reported a profit of Rs 443 crore in the previous financial year. The revenue from operations actually fell by around eight times to Rs 1,103 crore during the financial year.









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Tejas Network shares have fallen by 28.11% over the last six months. This is largely due to falling investor confidence in the business of the telco. Arnob Roy, executive director and chief operating officer of Tejas Networks, said, "Yes the results have been quite disappointing but at the same time we are positive about our future based on which we have made substantial investments during the year."

"This has been a year of transition for us after the execution of the massive BSNL project in FY25 which gave us a significant amount of revenues and we needed a runway in FY26 to consolidate and transition our business beyond BSNL. Several large customer projects that we were actually planning for both for wireline and wireless products got delayed," Roy added.

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Tejas was a key player in the deployment of BSNL 4G. The company helped deploy over 1 lakh sites across India for BSNL with the original order valued at Rs 7,492 crore.