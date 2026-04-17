OnePlus Nord 6 CE Lite Appears on Geekbench Revealing Chipset Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, said a post from Abhishek Yadav, a tipster on X (formerly Twitter).

Highlights

  • OnePlus Nord 6 Lite 5G is expected to launch soon in India.
  • Some key specifications of the device have now been revealed after being spotted on Geekbench.
  • The information shows that the phone will be running a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

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oneplus nord 6 ce lite appears on

OnePlus Nord 6 Lite 5G is expected to launch soon in India. Some key specifications of the device have now been revealed after being spotted on Geekbench. The information shows that the phone will be running a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to launch in May 2026 alongside the Nord CE 6. OnePlus has already launched the Nord 6 in the country, and so these two will join the series as well.




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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, said a post from Abhishek Yadav, a tipster on X (formerly Twitter). The device could come with up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 16 out of the box.

Read More - Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus didn’t launch a OnePlus Nord CE 5 Lite. There were only two phones - Nord CE 5, and Nord 5. Thus, this launch will be interesting. The last time a Nord CE Lite phone was launched, it was in 2024 and it was powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. OnePlus is shifting its strategy of sales from offline and online combined to online first now.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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