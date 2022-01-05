Google Might be Missing the Trick in India With Pixel Flagships

Every business has a certain outlook towards the market and its products. Google has decided that it will stay away from India when it comes to flagship Pixel smartphones. The company has expressed that it wants to avoid the competition in the high-end smartphones in India and only wants to focus on the mid-range category. This is because there’s a lot more scope in the mid-range segment as a majority of India’s population is looking for such devices.

The truth is, Google has never really put its foot completely down in the Indian market when it comes to smartphones. The company has had a very afraid approach towards the intense competition in India. While some would regard it as a rational decision, some would call it simply being afraid of doing business.

Still Many Pixel Fans in India

It takes time to build a brand. The smartphone business in India is very ruthless as there’s always one device that will undercut another. But at the end of the day, it is a question of brand rather than performance alone.

Google has failed to build a strong brand in India when it comes to smartphones. There are a lot of Pixel lovers in India, and most are disappointed that they can’t get their hands on the flagship Pixel smartphones.

The problem isn’t that the flagship smartphones are expensive and that India doesn’t have that kind of users, but that Google hasn’t really made efforts to build a brand image in India to support that price. Apple and Samsung don’t seem to be bothered by the high pricing strategy for flagships in India. The reason is the brand that they have been able to build.

From a distance, it feels like Google is trying to play it safe with the Indian market. It is actually a big loss for the company. With a market size as such of India, Google should have really considered more options and strategies to target customers.

Pixel devices come with very powerful cameras. There are millions of users in India who would want to own a Pixel smartphone as it is a very good non-Chinese option.