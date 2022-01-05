Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Go Official in India, Check Price and Specifications

Vivo has just launched two new smartphones for the Indian market namely Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G. Both the smartphones are mid-range devices and will run on Android 12 out of the box. Vivo has gone with MediaTek Dimensity range of chipsets for both smartphones. Both are 5G supportive devices with powerful cameras and displays. Let’s check out the price and the specifications of both smartphones.

Vivo V23 5G Specifications

The Vivo V23 5G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s a triple camera setup at the rear, where the primary lens is a 64MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 44MP selfie sensor at the front paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It comes equipped with a 4200mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device, and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 4300mAh battery inside with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price

Both the smartphones have been launched in two memory variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

Vivo V23 5G Price:

a) 8GB+128GB = Rs 29,990

b) 12GB + 256GB = 34,990

Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price:

a) 8GB+128GB = Rs 38,990

b) 12GB + 256GB = Rs 43,990

The smartphones will be available on the official website of Vivo and Flipkart.