Oppo Enco M32 Launches for Rs 1799 in India

Oppo, a Chinese consumer electronics giant, has just launched a new Bluetooth earphone, namely Enco M32, in India. The highlights of the Enco M32 is that it can deliver up to 20 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge and up to 28 hours of listening with a 35 minutes charge. The Enco M32 have launched for only Rs 1799 and will be available on Amazon India as well as Oppo online and retail stores from January 10. For the initial days, between January 10 and January 12, 2022, the company will sell the Enco M32 with an early bird discount at Rs 1499.

Oppo Enco M32 Specifications

The Oppo Enco M32 packs 10mm dynamic drivers, which can deliver balanced sound with clear mids, discernible bass, and crisp highs. The earphones can support the AAC audio format for enhanced sound quality over streaming.

The Oppo Enco M32 come with an IP55 rating making it water and dust resistant. This means you can wear the earphones while in the gym or running without worrying about sweat or dust damaging the product.

There’s a Hall Magnetic switch in the earbuds, which is very common. The Enco M32 support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity which achieves a faster and more stable connection with lower loss of sound at longer distances from the paired device.

The earphone’s neckband also features an AI call-noise-reduction algorithm that makes the voice calling experience of the user as smooth as possible.

As mentioned above, the Enco M32 will be available starting January 10, 2022, and will be available at a discount of Rs 300 till January 12, 2022. Priced at Rs 1799, the Enco M32 aren’t a bad deal.

Alternatively, if you are looking for a truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone in the budget segment, you can also try out Oppo’s Enco Buds (click here to read the full review), which launched a few months back.