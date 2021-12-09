Google Chrome Extensions You Must Check Out Right Now

When it comes to browsers, Google Chrome definitely has plenty of features that users can engage with and have an enhanced experience. Chrome offers a dedicated Web Store using which users can install a wide range of extensions and plugins that enriches their browsing experience. For anybody who is interested in knowing about these extensions or someone just looking to explore, Google has released a list of its favourite web extensions of 2021 that includes some of the better plugins available.

The list released from Google doesn’t just include extensions released in 2021 but any extension that outweighs others in terms of user experience. These lists include extensions from a lot of different categories including communication, productivity, classroom tools, and even customisation. Mentioned below is a brief descriptive list of the extensions and plugins released by Google which according to it provide the best value for its users.

The Extensions for Better Browsing Experience

When it comes to communication and collaboration, “Loom” is a wonderful extension using which users can easily capture and share videos with others. Another extension is “Mote” using which users can give quick feedback through voice commenting and transcripts. The last extension mentioned under this category is “WordTune” which helps users in clearly communicating by rephrasing sentences and catching typos in emails and documents.

In the productivity category, the first extension mentioned is “Forest” which gamifies productivity through virtual tree planting and rewards. Another is “Dark Reader” which protects users’ eyes and sleep schedule using dark reading mode. “Tab Manager Plus” allows users to better organise their tabs on the browser. Another extension mentioned is “Nimbus Screenshot & Screen Video Recorder” which helps in quickly taking screenshots and recording content to share across multiple platforms.

Google has also mentioned extensions under the “Classroom” category which includes a few plugins. One of them is “Kami” which creates an interactive online learning space for students and teachers. Next in the list is “InsertLearning” which makes taking notes easier and is also integrable with Google Classrooms. The “Toucan” extension is used for learning a new language in a much immersive way. Last on the list is “Rememberry”, which organises vocabulary words into flashcard decks for quick studying throughout the day.