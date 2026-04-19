Reliance Jio IPO Filing Could be Next Month

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The proposed IPO will be an offer for sale. This basically means that existing investors will be looking for an exit from their current holdings. This will allow the telco to raise fresh capital and the existing investors would get a healthy return.

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Highlights

  • Reliance Jio could soon file for the Initial Public Offering (IPO).
  • The timeline expected for the company to do so is May 2026.
  • Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries had said that they are looking to list Jio in the first half of 2026.

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reliance jio ipo filing could be next

Reliance Jio could soon file for the Initial Public Offering (IPO). The timeline expected for the company to do so is May 2026. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries had said that they are looking to list Jio in the first half of 2026. Now Reliance Industries, the parent company of Jio Platforms is looking to submit the draft red herring prospectus by May 2026. This was earlier supposed to be done by the end of March 2026.




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The proposed IPO will be an offer for sale. This basically means that existing investors will be looking for an exit from their current holdings. This will allow the telco to raise fresh capital and the existing investors would get a healthy return on their investment they made into the telco several years back.

Jio Platforms has a wide range of investors including Google, Meta (earlier Facebook), Vista Equity partners, and KKR. The company is lookin to sell only 2.5% stake of the telco to the public. This is because of the large valuation of the company, pegged at close to $180 billion USD. This means that the IPO could be sized $4 billion USD, the biggest India has ever seen in the history of IPOs.

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Jio Plaforms had earlier raised around USD $20 billion in 2020 by selling stakes in the company to global investors mentioned above. Now, in the AI era, the company is looking to unlock more value for the Reliance investors and existing Jio Platforms investors with the IPO move.

Jio currently has the largest wireless mobile subscriber base in India, along with the largest wireline subscriber base as well. With a tariff hike in the near future, the company is expected to grow its topline and bottomline revenues by a huge margin without incurring relatively additonal expense.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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