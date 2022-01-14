MacBook Air With M1 Chip Still a Great Buy in 2022

In late 2021, Apple came out with new MacBook Pro models (14-inch and 16-inch) powered by its flagship silicon chips – M1 Pro and M1 Max. These laptops are as expensive as a laptop can get. If you are a professional creator and believe that you need a very powerful machine with you wherever you go, the new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch can be great options. But, if you are a student or are planning to use the MacBook for very average and low power demanding tasks, the MacBook Air M1 is a very good buy. Especially for the price, it is available right now; there aren’t any laptops in that range that can compete with it.

MacBook Air M1 Price in India Currently

MacBook Air M1 is currently available for Rs 83900 in Amazon, Rs 84990 in Reliance Digital, and Rs 83610 in Unicorn Store (an official reseller of Apple in India). If you directly buy the MacBook Air M1 from Apple Online Store, you will get the base model for Rs 92900. It is available in three colours — Space Grey, Gold, and Silver. There’s also a 512GB internal storage variant available, but that will approximately cost Rs 20,000 more.

What Makes MacBook Air M1 a Great Laptop?

First of all, the ease with which you can do almost everything on this laptop is something worth considering. You can even edit videos and render them comfortably because of the power of the chipset. With the base model, you will get 256GB of internal storage, which is not bad, along with 8GB of RAM.

The laptop has a Retina display with True Tone support along with the Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch Trackpad, and two Thunderbolt/ USB – 4 ports. The laptop brings you the best of Mac experience for a way lesser price than the MacBook Pro laptops.

Surely, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are way more powerful, but if you have basic use of the laptop, the MacBook Air with M1 chipset is your best buy. It can last for years, give you great value for your money, and do almost everything you want to do on a laptop.