Apple iPad Air With A15 SoC, 5G Support to Launch Soon

Apple is working on an exciting lineup of new products for 2022. This includes a new AirPods Pro, refreshed MacBook Air, and more. One of the products that the Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch in 2022 is the new iPad Air. According to a Japanese blog Mac Otakara, Apple is working on launching the new iPad Air 2022 this Spring.

The latest iPad Air is expected to don the A15 Bionic SoC, which is currently running in the iPhone 13 series smartphones. It is the most powerful processor launched by Apple for smartphones to date. The iPad Air would become the first tablet from Apple to sport the A15 Bionic SoC. Further, with the flagship chipset of Apple, the iPad Air 2022 is also expected to come with support for 5G services. Here are some other things that you can expect from Apple’s iPad Air 2022.

Apple iPad Air 2022 Specifications (Expected)

The Apple iPad Air 2022 is expected to come with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with support for Center Stage. It is not expected to get a new design. The iPad Air 2022 might just look the same as the iPad Air launched in 2020.

Thus, it could come with a 10.0-inch display with slim bezels and sport a Touch ID button along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The iPad Air 2022 might arrive in the market with five different colour options — Silver, Green, Rose Gold, Sky Blue, and Space Grey.

As usual, Apple’s first event of 2022 is expected to take place during March or April. The new iPhone SE model is highly anticipated to arrive at this particular event. We might also get the see the new iPad Air 2022 here as well. This time, Apple might go with the mini-LED display with the latest generation iPad Air. All of these are based on rumours; nothing has been confirmed by the company yet.