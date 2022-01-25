Connect Broadband Offers 50 Mbps Plan With Major OTT Benefits

Connect Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP) available in Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, is offering a 50 Mbps plan to the users with over-the-top (OTT) benefits. There is arguable no cooler 50 Mbps plan for the users in India. If you want OTT benefits bundled broadband plans from other major ISPs, you will have to shell out close to Rs 1,000 per month, and that is without taxes. But with Connect Broadband, you have the option of choosing a decent download speed plan that also comes with OTT benefits. Let’s check out everything that the 50 Mbps broadband plan from the company brings for the users.

Connect Broadband 50 Mbps Plan Details

Connect Broadband offers its 50 Mbps plan with entertainment and security benefits for Rs 666 per month. Note that the price here doesn’t include taxes. With this plan, users will get unlimited data for the month, which is 3.3TB or 3300GB per month. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the users would drop to 5 Mbps.

This plan comes bundled with 6 OTT applications. These applications include ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV Premium, Voot Select, Shemaroo Me, Eros Now, and EpicON. Not just this, the company also offers a free fixed-line connection for voice calling without any limits. For security, Connect Broadband offers users a free antivirus key with the plan.

There’s another 50 Mbps plan offered by the company for Rs 888. All of its benefits are the same as the Rs 666 plan except for the OTT benefits. With the Rs 888 plan, users get free Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, Voot Select, and ALT Balaji. Both these 50 Mbps plans are available across Punjab, Haryana, and J&K, where the company offers its services. This plan also bundles in a free antivirus key for the users. There are more high-speed broadband plans offered by Connect, which also come bundled with OTT benefits.