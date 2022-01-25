Oppo Reno7 in India Could Actually be a Rebranded Version of Oppo Reno7 SE

It is quite normal for manufacturers to launch their smartphones by simply rebranding them depending on the region. Oppo has also set up its promotional page for the Reno7 series on the website which includes all the images of Reno7 Pro and only one picture, that too of Reno7 SE which further solidifies the speculation.

Oppo Reno 7

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its flagship Reno7 series in India coming February 4. Since the devices were launched in China last year, most of the details are known as it is anticipated that the company will launch the smartphones with the same specifications. It was also reported recently that Oppo Watch Free will also be launched alongside Oppo Reno7 series. However, a new report may change things up a bit as Oppo Reno7 could be a rebranded version of Oppo Reno7 SE launched in China.

The report comes in from PassionateGeekz according to which a retailer requesting to be anonymous has informed that Oppo Reno7 in India will be a rebranded version of Oppo Reno7 SE launched in China. It is quite normal for manufacturers to launch their smartphones by simply rebranding them depending on the region. Oppo has also set up its promotional page for the Reno7 series on the website which includes all the images of Reno7 Pro and only one picture, that too of Reno 7 SE which further solidifies the speculation. However, take this with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed officially. But if this does happen it will be interesting to see what the manufacturer does for Oppo Reno7 SE which is also anticipated to arrive in India.

Specifications for Oppo Reno7 SE and Price Details

As far as Oppo Reno7 SE is considered, the device was launched with a 6.43 inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The screen to body ratio for Reno7 SE is 90.8%. The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset under the hood and is paired up with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device operating on Android 11 ColorOS 12  is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 33W charging.

Talking about the camera specs of the device, Oppo Reno7 SE comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera along with two 2MP additional cameras for portrait and macro modes of photography. The selfie snapper is a 16MP camera. Furthermore, the report from PassionateGeekz also suggests that the Oppo Reno7 which will be rebranded version of Oppo Reno7 SE could launch in India at a price of Rs 31,490 for the solo 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

