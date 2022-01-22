Oppo Reno7 Series Expected Launch Date for India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo had launched its flagship Oppo Reno7 Series in China last year. Since then, there have been multiple rumours regarding the Reno 7 series smartphones arriving in India. As of now, there is no official date for the launch of the device, however, a recent tip suggests a probable launch date for the Reno7 Series in India. Further, a mention on Oppo’s official site also hints towards the same launch date.

According to the tipster Paras Guglani, Oppo will be launching its Reno7 Series in India on February 4. It is expected that the company will be launching both Oppo Reno7 and Reno7 Pro in India in the mid-range price segment. Moreover, the official Indian website of Oppo has an ongoing ‘Early Bird’ offer for the upcoming Reno7 series which expires on February 4 hinting towards the launch of the device on the same date. It is to be remembered that these are just speculations and not an official announcement, however, the winners of the early bird offer will be getting the devices from February 5 from retail stores.

Specifications for Oppo Reno7

It is expected that the Reno7 series will arrive in India with the same specs as it did in China. Oppo Reno7 was launched with a 6.43 inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The device featured a screen to body ratio of 91.8%. Oppo Reno7 was launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood paired up with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage option.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Oppo Reno7 was launched with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 32MP camera selfie snapper. The device operated on Android 11 ColorOS 12 and was backed by a 4500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support.

Specifications for Oppo Reno7 Pro

The high-end model Oppo Reno7 Pro arrived with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also included a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Reno7 Pro model came with the latest chipset from MediaTek – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, Oppo Reno7 Pro featured a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, also used on Find X3 Pro, a wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also had a 32MP selfie camera. The device was also backed by a 4500mAh battery and supported 65W fast charge technology.