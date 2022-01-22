OnePlus 10R Expected to Launch with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset in Q2

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly working on its next flagship OnePlus 10R which is expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2022. The device is anticipated to arrive in China and India and a new report has provided some details on the upcoming device. The smartphone is going to be a follow-up device for the OnePlus 10 Pro that has been launched in China already while its global launch is still awaited. In separate news, a new render has emerged for the upcoming OnePlus TV Y1S Smart TV from OnePlus ahead of its launch in India.

Details on OnePlus 10R and the new Smart TV

As per a report from Android Central, OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 10R with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset coupled with a minimum of 8GB of RAM alongside at least 128GB of onboard storage. The report also gives information on the launch timeline of the handset, suggesting that it could arrive in the second quarter of 2022. Moreover, it is being speculated that the OnePlus 10R will arrive with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected that the device will be available only in the Asian markets, just like its predecessor series which consisted of OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT smartphones. OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are waiting for a global unveiling in April and both smartphones are not going to feature a MediaTek chipset like in the OnePlus 10R. The reason behind this is the popularity of mmWave 5G in North America which is not supported by MediaTek chipsets.

Additionally, before the launch in India, a render of a Smart TV from OnePlus had surfaced over the web. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus TV Y1S was spotted on the OnePlus Connect app ahead of its launch in India. This was reported by MySmartPrice and the renders reveal that the Smart TV features small bezels and has a OnePlus logo in the centre of the bottom bezel. As far as the size of the Smart Tv is considered, it is speculated that it will arrive in two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch and will be priced somewhere around Rs 25,000. However, the official confirmation for the OnePlus TV Y1S is still awaited by the company along with specification and availability details.