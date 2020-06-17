OnePlus Budget Smart TV Models Will Offer Higher Colour Accuracy and Vivid Displays: Pete Lau

OnePlus will launch the affordable smart TV models on July 02, 2020, at an online event which will be live-streamed in India at 7.00 PM

By June 17th, 2020 AT 10:42 AM
    OnePlus is planning to launch multiple new products in the Indian market next month, as we have reported already. In the coming months, OnePlus will dive in all the lucrative segments of India. One such segment is the TV market. OnePlus has already launched premium Smart TVs in the last quarter of 2019. Now the Chinese company is teasing the launch the of two new affordable Smart TVs in India. OnePlus has already confirmed the launch of affordable Smart TVs on July 2, 2020, in India. However, the company is teasing some of the specifications and features of affordable TVs before the official launch.

    OnePlus Affordable Smart TV Models Will Offer High Colour Accuracy and Vivid Displays

    OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stated that the new OnePlus TV models would come with an innovative Gamma Engine and 93%coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. In simple terms, with these features, OnePlus TV models will produce vivid picture quality and higher picture accuracy. The official tweet from Pete Lau also indicates smoothness which could mean reduced motion blurs. Apart from this, OnePlus TV models have also been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. The listing indicates that the OnePlus TV models will have Bluetooth v5.0 support. As per the listing, OnePlus could launch two variants of the Smart TVs. One of them is expected to be 32-inch and other one 42-inch variant.

    OnePlus Smart TV Models Pricing

    OnePlus has already teased the price of TV models which are going to be launched soon. The company has stated that the starting price of the TV models will be Rs 20,000 and most probably, this will be the price of the 32-inch variant. It is also expected that OnePlus will not cross the Rs 40,000 price line as it will directly compete with other companies like Xiaomi, Vu and TCL. OnePlus new TV models will be launched on July 02, 2020, at an online event which will be live-streamed in India at 7 PM. As the company has not revealed much information regarding the specifications and features of the upcoming TV models, it is expected that OnePlus will drop some more features and specification before the official launch of affordable TV models in India.

    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

