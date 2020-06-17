Which One to Choose Between Tata Sky Binge and Binge+ Set-Top Box After the Recent Price Cut

Almost everyone with an internet connection or a DTH connection is spending hours of his/her day in consuming entertaining content from various OTT content platforms. This has given a tough competition to DTH providers in India. People are shifting from traditional channel pack subscriptions from DTH operators to subscriptions from OTT content platforms. The shift makes sense as channel packs are on average more expensive than the subscription fee a customer has to pay for an OTT content platform subscription. Tata Sky, which is the leading DTH operator of India in terms of the number of subscribers don’t want this to harm their business. Which is why Tata Sky came out with Binge+ services and Binge+ Set-Top Box. Now, what should you choose between them? Keep reading to find out.

Tata Sky Binge Service

Tata Sky Binge service aims at allowing the customer to access all the OTT apps they wish to and be able to watch both the Live TV and OTT content. But then a question arises, why to purchase another service when you are paying for Live TV when you will have to pay for a subscription there are well? The answer is, though you will have to pay a small subscription fee per month, it won’t be the same as of when you purchase all the subscriptions from various OTT content platforms individually. You will get an Amazon Fire TV Stick which you can connect to the HDMI port of your TV.

The service comes for Rs 249 per month. It will get you free access to many of the OTT content platforms for which you would have to pay individually to log-in. At the same time, if you have an Android TV, you can just get the Binge+ service and you will be sorted. For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge offers free access to Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama, ErosNow, ZEE5 and free Amazon Prime subscription for the first three months. The service costs Rs 249 per month.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box

Earlier when the DTH operator launched the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box for Rs 5,999, it was perceived as too expensive by the market. The Binge+ Set-Top Box is a one-way ticket to both Live TV and OTT content apps. But how is it different from the Tata Sky Binge service? Well, for accessing the OTT content from the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you will have to remove the Set-Top Box from the HDMI port and attach the Stick. Then you have to switch it again when you want access to Live TV.

But with the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box, you can simply switch between the OTT content and Live TV with a remote in your hand. Along with that, the Binge+ Set Top Box is now priced at Rs 3,999 which is way lower than its introduction price and gives six months of Binge subscription free.

So if you are wondering about what to choose between the Tata Sky Binge service and Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box, you can go for either. If you have an Android TV already and want to save the money you will have to pay for the Set-Top Box, you can just take the Binge subscription at Rs 249 per month only. But if you can pay for the Binge+ Set-Top Box, then get it. Because then you will be getting the Binge subscription of the first six months for free and the convenience of switching between Live TV and OTT content is also available thanks to the Tata Sky Binge app that comes bundled inside the Amazon Fire TV Stick as well.