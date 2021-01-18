Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ and 65W Fast-Charging Launched in India

Oppo has just launched the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India. It is worthy to note that the device has already been launched for the China market. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ and has become the country’s first device to feature this chipset. The Reno 5 Pro 5G also comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of the device, and it supports Live HDR and Ultra Night Video recording features. Keep reading ahead to find out about the price and specifications of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch Super-AMOLED 3D curved display. The smartphone supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 180Hz. It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The display of the device also comes with HDR10+ certification.

As mentioned above, it has become India’s first device to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with Mali-G77 GPU. It is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. However, the storage can’t be expanded any further.

In the camera department, the device comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor at the rear is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP mono shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP sensor at the front.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G comes with support for 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port for fast charging. The device packs a 4,350mAh battery which supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging technology. The company claims that the user can charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Price

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has been launched in two colours: Astral Blue and Starry Black. It is launched in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for which it is priced Rs 35,990. The first sale of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will go live on January 22, 2021. The device will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Oppo e-store, Croma, and other retail partners of the company in India. Pre-orders of the device are already live now.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is all set to compete with other devices such as OnePlus 8T and Mi 10T Pro at this price range, and it will be interesting to see which device comes on top.