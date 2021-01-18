Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e Smartwatches Launched in India at Rs 9,999

Amazfit officially revealed the prices of its new smartwatches- the Amazfit GTR 2e and the GTS 2e. Both the smartwatches will be available for purchase at Rs 9,999. To recall, Amazfit already launched the GTS 2 and the GTR 2 with the same price tag of Rs 12,999. The Amazfit GTR 2 comes in two variants- Sports Edition and Classic Edition priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,499, respectively. The Amazfit GTS 2e will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the GTR 2e can be picked up via Amazon.in. Both the smartwatches will go on sale during the Republic Day sales of respective platforms kickstarting on January 20. Oddly, Amazfit has started selling both the smartwatches on its website.

Amazfit GTR 2e: Specifications and Features

The Amazfit GTR 2e is a watered-down version of the Amazfit GTR 2 and shares many similarities with its sibling. For starters, the smartwatch rocks the same 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with the same 454×454 pixels resolution. While the GTR 2 has a 3D curved glass on the front, the GTR 2e has a 2.5D curved design. It also comes in different strap colours at launch- Obsidian Black, Matcha Green and Slate Grey.

Amazfit has added 5 ATM (50 meters) waterproof certification and same Huami-developed BioTracker PPG Biological data sensor to the GTR 2e. The smartwatch connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and it does not support Bluetooth phone calls. Sensors include an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Air pressure sensor and Temperature sensor.

The company is promising up to 24 days of battery life with GTR 2e thanks to the 471mAh battery.

Amazfit GTS 2e: Specifications and Features

The GTS 2e also shares a lot of similarities with the GTS 2, and it comes in three colours- Obsidian Black, Moss Green and Lilac Purple. It has a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 348×442 pixels. It also has the same Huami-made sensor for blood oxygen level monitoring. It is backed by a 246mAh battery that is rated to offer 14 days of battery life on moderate usage.

Unlike the GTR 2e which features a circular dial, the GTS 2e has a square-shaped dial. This is also the same case with GTR 2 and GTS 2 smartwatches launched in December. The GTS 2e is already available for purchase on Amazfit’s official website.

It is good to see Amazfit launching smartwatches at a rapid pace to capture the market share. The GTR 2e is a great alternative for those looking beyond the Realme Watch S Pro and the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve.