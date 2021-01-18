Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Today at 12:30 PM: Expected Price and Features

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G will be launching in India today at 12:30 PM. It will be the first smartphone under Oppo Reno series with 5G support and will also be the first device with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset to launch in the country. The virtual launch event will be streamed on Oppo Mobile’s YouTube channel. Key specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G include 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, 90Hz screen and it might come with up to 12GB of RAM. The expected price of the Reno 5 Pro 5G in India is Rs 39,990. The Reno 4 Pro with Snapdragon 720G chipset was launched at Rs 34,990, but the price of the Reno 5 Pro 5G could be on the higher side because of upgraded features and a 5G-enabled chipset.
What to Expect from Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in India?
Oppo’s Reno series of phones are always priced above Rs 30,000 in India at the launch. The scenario seems to remain the same with Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. At an expected price of Rs 39,990, the Reno 5 Pro 5G will compete with the Mi 10T Pro and the OnePlus 8T which are powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.
Since Oppo already launched the Reno 5 Pro 5G in China, we already have the complete specifications of the smartphone. The phone rocks a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is a Super AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But the phone may not come with 12GB of RAM in India as rumours point out an 8GB+128GB model launching in the Asian sub-continent.
Cameras on the Reno 5 Pro 5G include 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro sensor completes the setup. Oppo has added a 32MP snapper on the front. Oppo is heavily teasing the video recording capabilities of the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The phone offers Live HDR and Ultra Night Video recording features.
Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 5 Pro 5G in Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The handset has a 4350mAh battery which can be charged using the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 technology.
What are your expectations from the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G?
