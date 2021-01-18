Vodafone Idea Rs 449 Prepaid Mobile Phone Plan Offers 4GB Data for 56 Days

Vodafone Idea Limited or Vi currently has more offers in place than any other operator. For example, Vodafone Idea has been providing a ‘Double Data‘ offer for several months now, whereas other telcos do not have any such offer in place. Currently, Vi is running the Double Data offer on three prepaid plans priced at Rs 699, Rs 449 and Rs 299. For the unaware, these three prepaid plans from Vi offer 2GB data per day. However, as part of this Double Data offer, users get 4GB data per day benefit. Last week, we reported that the Rs 699 offers 1GB of data at just Rs 2.08- one of the lowest per GB in the industry at the moment. The Rs 449 prepaid mobile phone plan from Vi also offers 4GB data per day, but the validity is on the lower side at 56 days.

Vi Prepaid Mobile Phone of Rs 449 Offers 1GB of Data at Just Rs 1.5

Talking about the benefits offered by Rs 449 prepaid mobile phone in detail, it generally comes with just 2GB data per day for 56 days. As part of the limited period offer, Vodafone Idea is providing 4GB (2GB+2GB) data per day for the same validity of 56 days. Additionally, this plan is also part of Vi’s ‘Weekend Rollover’ scheme, meaning the unused data from Monday-Friday can be consumed on Saturday & Sunday. This is applicable for every week during the validity period of 56 days.

As you can see, the Rs 449 Vi prepaid mobile phone offers a total of 224GB data for 56 days. So the per GB price comes down to just Rs 1.5 that is lower than the Rs 699 prepaid mobile plan.

Besides the 4GB daily data benefit, the Rs 449 prepaid plan also ships with unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day. And yes, the voice calling benefit on Vi network is unlimited without any FUP limit. Lastly, users also get free access to Vi Movies & TV app and the subscription included is ‘Basic.’

Bharti Airtel also has a similarly priced Rs 449 prepaid mobile phone plan that also offers the same 2GB data per day benefit for 56 days. However, Vi has the upper hand because of the Double Data offer in place right now. While Vi offers double data when compared to Bharti Airtel, the latter hits back with free Prime Video Mobile Edition trial for 30 days. Besides, Airtel users also get free access to Airtel Xstream app that has more than 350 Live TV channels.