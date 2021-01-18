BSNL Offering 10% Discount to all Government Employees, Check Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering a 10% discount to all the government employees in the country. This information can be confirmed via a tweet from ‘BSNL_Kolkata’. The 10% discount would be applicable on select services of the state-run telecom operator. This is a good move by BSNL since it would not only motivate people to purchase its services but also help the telco come out of its grave financial situation. This 10% discount would be applicable on the landline, broadband, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services of the telco — more details on the story ahead.

BSNL 10% Discount Applicable for Government Employees Post February 1, 2021

The state-run telco would give a 10% discount to all the government employees from February 1, 2021. As mentioned above, this 10% discount would only be applicable on purchase of services such as landline, broadband, and FTTH connection from the company.

It is worthy to note that BSNL already gave a 5% discount on bills to the government employees for the said services. But now, the discount has been increased to 10%. The 10% discount is applicable on bills for both employees who are currently serving and have retired.

The change will come into effect from February 1, 2021. The other things in the terms and conditions of the promotional offer remain the same as to what they were when the discount was 5%. This would promote BSNL’s landline, broadband, and FTTH services throughout the country.

Last year, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had asked every government department to mandatorily utilise the services of BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) for any broadband, landline, or leased line requirements. This meant that the public departments couldn’t purchase services from any other telecom operator than BSNL and MTNL. It was a much-needed relief for the cash-strapped telcos.

On this note, it is worth noting that BSNL is increasing its flexibility in providing services to users. It recently announced an over-the-top (OTT) add-on pack for its broadband and Bharat Fiber customers. The add-on pack will come into effect from January 18, 2021.

It will bring users bundled subscriptions of multiple OTT platforms such as ZEE5 Premium, YuppTV Live (all NCF channels), YuppTV FDFS (first-day-first-show), SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, and YuppTV Movies. This will cost users Rs 129 per month for the first three months and then Rs 199 per month for the rest of the period a user wishes to purchase the add-on pack. This would be an independent cost and won’t be included in the bill for the broadband or FTTH connection of the users.