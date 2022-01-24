Oppo Watch Free Launch Impending as Wearable Spotted on Oppo India Website

The Chinese consumer electronics company Oppo is gearing up to launch its Oppo Watch Free in India. Although the company has not announced an official launch date for the wearable, it has featured the Oppo Watch Free on the Oppo India website which suggests that the launch of the device is on the horizon. Earlier, in September of 2021, Oppo had revealed the smartwatch in China in two distinct colour options. The smartwatch from Oppo came with amazing features that included health and fitness trackers.

Initially reported by MySmartPrice, Oppo Watch Free has been listed on Oppo’s India website with an image of the wearable. However, no details regarding the launch, specifications or price of the device have been provided yet by the company. Although it is being speculated that the company could launch its Oppo Watch Free in India along with the Oppo Reno 7 series of smartphones. Rumours and leaks suggest that Reno 7 lineup will be released in India on February 4.

Specifications and Price Details for Oppo Watch Free

As mentioned above, the Oppo Watch Free was launched in China back in September of 2021, and as far as the display of the device is considered, it featured a 1.64-inch (280×456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with DCI-P3 colour gamut, 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass. Oppo Watch Free also comes with support for more than 100 watch faces.

In addition to this, the wearable comes with access to more than 100 sports modes and features a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. The upcoming smartwatch from Oppo also has other preloaded health tracking features which include sleep monitoring, snoring monitoring, daily activity, and sedentary reminders.

The Oppo Watch Free comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and has a 5ATM certification for water resistance. Additionally, the wearable also features an e-sports mode which allows users to receive all the notifications on their smartwatch while playing a game on the smartphone. The device is backed by a 230mAh battery which is claimed to offer 14 days of battery life while being used in light battery life mode. The device can be completely charged in 75 minutes.

The Oppo Watch Free was launched in China at a price tag of CNY 549 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 6,200. There was also an NFC version of the device that came at a price of CNY 599 which is somewhere about Rs 6,800. It is expected that the devices could arrive in Indian markets at a similar price range. The colour options on the device included – Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black.