Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV Review: Brilliant and Affordable

Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV launched back in 2021 in India, near October end. If you have been looking to get your hands on an affordable Smart TV that is also powerful and delivers a seamless content viewing experience, the Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UDH Android TV is a good option to go with. I have been using this Smart TV for more than a month now, and I have loved everything about it. Here’s a detailed review of the features and experience of this affordable premium quality product from Kodak.

Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV Review: Body and Design

The Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV has a very sleek body and a very modern design. The bezels on the three sides (top, right, and left) are really thin, and at the bottom, there is a little thick chin with the Kodak branding on the centre.

The company offers both stand and wall mount materials to hold the TV. I have been using the TV stand, which was easy to fit manually without any help. There’s an instruction manual inside, but anyone with any basic sense about things can add things up and fit the nails in place with the stand. Kodak also packs nails and other necessary items to lock the stand with the TV.

There are multiple ports behind the TV for external connectivity as well. If you place the TV on a wall mount, it might become hard for you to reach out to those ports, and there’s very little space. Even though it is a 43-inch or a 108 cm sized TV, it is light and very easy to carry. Regardless of where you put it, be it the drawing-room, master bedroom, guest bedroom, or in your entertainment area, it will be a perfect fit.

Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV Review: Display, Sound and Overall Performance

This is by far one of the best Kodak Smart TVs I have experienced when it comes to performance. The display is just excellent. I have seen plenty of movies, TV shows, even cricket, and by changing different viewing modes this Smart TV supports; I have been able to get the best experience out of anything I am watching.

The experience isn’t just good because the display is good, but also because the sound output is just exceptionally excellent. Sometimes I like to just put on songs and do my work, and the kind of sound the Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV can deliver, it is more than enough to use YouTube and play my favourite songs. One of the best things this Smart TV has done for me and can potentially do for you as well as remove the need for a Bluetooth speaker in your room. I downloaded the Spotify application and played my favourite songs whenever I felt like it.

Note that it is an Android TV, and unlike most of the affordable Smart TVs which run on Android OS, this one is pretty fast and delivers a seamless experience. It is currently running on Android TV 10 platform and allows me to access all my favourite applications from the Play Store.

Most of the over-the-top (OTT) apps that I use for streaming came loaded, and a few I downloaded by connecting the Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV with my home’s Wi-Fi network. Be it Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, or more; I can switch between the apps pretty fast. This Smart TV does a pretty good job of storing the already opened apps in the background for faster access.

It comes with a built-in Chromecast which will allow you to stream the content on your smartphone directly onto your TV. Just the amount of applications you get at your disposal with Google’s Play Store. There are even games that you can download and play directly on your TV for having fun.

Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV Review: Remote

Without a good remote, the TV watching experience will just deteriorate for any person. But I have to commend Kodak on delivering such a stylish remote with the Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV.

It is light, as it should be and comes with four dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play. There’s a very subtle Kodak branding on the chin of the remote, which doesn’t look bad at all. There’s a white circular plastic pad that covers buttons and an “Ok” or “Select” button at the centre of the circular pad, which looks really beautiful.

The remote also comes with a Google Assistant button through which you can open any app just with voice command for easier content discovery. Two of the buttons that I have used a lot on this remote are the ‘Home’ and ‘back’ buttons. With the back button, I can go back to the main screen of the application or the home by clicking it multiple times. However, if I directly need to go to the main dashboard, I can just click on the ‘Home’ button.

The back of the remote has a very beautiful textural design which gives you a strong grip and also makes the remote more elegant to look at.

Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV Review: Price and Conclusion

The Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV is available in India for a price of Rs 27,999 on Flipkart. There are also bank offers through which you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500. The company offers a 1-year warranty on the TV and six months of warranty on the accessories.

The Kodak CA PRO 43-inch UHD Android TV is a perfect option if you are going to purchase a Smart TV for Rs 30,000. It is not only affordable but also brings the best of Android TV along with a great viewing experience. This particular Smart TV series can be identified with the model tag – 43CAPRO5022.