Highlights Realme Band will be launched on March 5

Realme has specially designed cricket mode for Indians

Realme Band will be priced below Rs 3,000

Realme is all set to enter into the wearable segment as they are planning to launch their first fitness band in India. The Realme Band will be launched along with Realme 6 series at March 5 in New Delhi India. The Realme Band will come with nine sports mode for different physical activities along with IP68 water resistance support. Not only this, Realme users will get various other exciting features in Realme Band at a decent price. Also, Realme is planning a contest where people will get Realme Band for free along with several other gift hampers.

Detailed Specifications of Realme Band

As stated earlier, Realme Band will come with nine sports modes which will include cricket, run, walk, climbing, yoga, fitness and many more. Realme has specially designed cricket mode for Indian users. Apart from this, Realme Band will come with a USB direct charge and sleep quality monitor, which will enhance sleep quality of the users. To make sure users are not missing out on any notifications, Realme Band will come with smart notifications such as calls, reminders, WhatsApp alerts and steps taken by the users.

Pricing of Realme Band

Realme Band will be a part of ‘Hate-to-wait’ sale on its launch day. The sale will take place between 2 PM to 4 PM. For now, pricing of Realme Band is still unknown. However, it is expected that Realme Band will be priced below Rs 3,000. Not only this, Realme is organising a contest which will offer free Realme Bands to users along with gift hampers.

To be a part of the contest, users have to scan the QR code on the Realme Website. Users have to toggle in the Realme Band section page and scan the QR code. Once the QR code is scanned, they have to invite their friends to like them. Once users have invited their friends, top 100 likes will win you gifts along with the bumper chance of getting a Realme Band for free. If the users want to know more about the contest, they can visit the official website of Realme.