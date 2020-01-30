Realme Fitness Band First Look Reveals Likely LCD Display, Might Launch Alongside Realme C3

Highlights The Realme Fitness Band might launch on February 6

Realme is also going to launch the Realme C3

The design of the fitness band resembles Honor Band

Realme is the next company which will be venturing into wearables. The Chinese smartphone company has already been giving a tough competition to the smartphone companies in India courtesy of its popular releases. But, it will also compete with them in the wearables market now. We already know about the Realme Fitness Band and its imminent launch through the AskMadhav episode on YouTube where the Realme CEO talked about various products of Realme. However, now it seems that the courtesy of a Beebom spotting, the design of the Realme Fitness Band has also seen the light of the day. Here is what we know about the Realme Fitness Band so far.

Design of Realme Band Similar to Honor’s Fitness Band

During the launch of the Realme 5i earlier this month, the CEO gave us a highlight of the Realme Fitness Band which came with a yellow strap. But, this time around the CEO himself was spotted in the Spanish Visa offices wearing the Realme Fitness band. On first look, it can be seen that the Realme Fitness Band actually resembles the Honor Band in design. Also, if we take a closer peek, we can see that there is no physical button meaning that the screen on this could be an LCD one. The strap of the fitness band also attaches to the display body and does not wrap around the main band, like in the case of Mi Band.

Realme Fitness Band Could Launch on February 6

The people who spotted the band could not make out whether or not the screen on the Realme Fitness band is a coloured one or not. But, if the Realme Fitness Band is to compete with the likes of the Mi Band 4, which have been massively popular in India, then it would have to sport an AMOLED display. It is also worth noting that on Wednesday only, we have come to know about the Redmi Fitness Band as well. The Redmi Fitness Band has also received BIS certification in India meaning that it could also soon make its debut in the Indian market. As for Realme’s fitness tracker, since the brand already has a launch event lined up on February 6, 2020, to launch the Realme C3, it is entirely possible that the Realme Fitness Band could launch alongside it.