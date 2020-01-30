Xiaomi Mi 10 to Sport Curved OLED Screen In Addition to 108MP Sensor and Snapdragon 865

Highlights The Mi 10 will pack the Snapdragon 865 SoC

The device will also come with a curved display made by Samsung

The Pro version will carry 5,250mAh battery

One of the major releases from Xiaomi in China in the coming days is going to be the launch of Mi 10. The smartphone, however, has already been the victim of a few leaks already. We have come to know about the likely specifications about the Mi 10. But, now it seems that the leaks have a hint of affirmation to them as a company official himself informed about the specifications of the device. Xiaomi’s Product Director, Wang Teng has taken to Weibo to share a screenshot from the Mi 10 which is shortly going to launch in China. The screenshot which Tend has posted reveals an IMEI number which is of a prototype model.

Screenshot Reveals Information About Mi 10

Some of the information which has been revealed by the screenshot includes the resolution of the screen of the Mi 10 which is slated to be 2340 x 1080 Full HD+. In addition to this, we have also come to know that the phone will come with a punch-hole display at the upper left side. If we are to remember the previous leaks of the Mi 10, then we would recall that those leaks too had pointed out a punch-hole on the upper left side of the Mi 10.

More Specifications About the Mi 10

Some more hints about the specifications of the Mi 10 include a curved OLED screen from Samsung which comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear side of the Mi 10, the phone will sport a quad-camera setup with a primary sensor of 108MP. As per the images of the devices available, the four-camera sensors will be vertically stacked on top of each other on the upper left-hand side. The recent leak on the device also points towards a 6.4-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This processor would likely be paired up with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Mi 10 Pro is likely to come with a heavy battery of 5,250mAh. While the standard variant will not sport a battery heavy as this one, it is confirmed to come with 66W fast charging.