Samsung Likely to Start Shipping Galaxy S20 Devices from March 6

Highlights Samsung may launch three phones in the Galaxy S20 series

The Galaxy S20 series will have standard Galaxy S20, high-end Galaxy S20+ and the premium Galaxy S20 Ultra

The shipments of Galaxy S20 will begin on March 6

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will likely start shipping from March 6 in the United States. Samsung has started taking reservations for the Galaxy S20 lineup of phones already and the estimated shipping date is being displayed as March 6. For the unaware, the Galaxy S20 series will go official on February 11 before the Mobile World Congress 2020 tech show. So Samsung will have nearly a month to start shipping the Galaxy S20 devices. Right now, the Galaxy S20 series is said to have three phones- Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung might first ship the basic Galaxy S20 and S20+ devices, followed by the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Shipping to Start on March 6

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series will go official on February 11, where the South Korean smartphone company will reveal the official prices. The Galaxy S20 will likely start at $850 (approx. Rs 60,600), whereas the Galaxy S20+ is said to come at a price of $950 (approx. Rs 67,600). Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra could retail at a whopping price of $1200 (approx. Rs 85,500). As noted, the pre-registrations for the Galaxy S20 devices have begun today and the shipping will commence on March 6. All the three phones are said to come in a separate 5G variant as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: What We Know So Far

Samsung is rumoured to call its next flagship devices as Galaxy S20 and not the Galaxy S11. The Galaxy S20 is a direct successor to the Galaxy S10 released last year. This model is said to come with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, quad-camera setup on the back comprising of a 12MP primary sensor and a 64MP telephoto sensor, 4000mAh battery and Snapdragon 865 processor. On the flip side, the Galaxy S20+ is also expected to come with almost similar specs as the Galaxy S20, albeit it will have a bigger 6.7-inch screen and a bigger 4500mAh battery.

Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP primary sensor, 48MP telephoto shooter with 10X Optical Zoom, 40MP front-facing camera, 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charger and it will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. Samsung may launch the Galaxy S20 devices in India right after the February 11 global event.