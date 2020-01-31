Wireless Charging Confirmed for OnePlus 8 After OnePlus Joins Wireless Power Consortium

Highlights OnePlus listed as a member of Wireless Charging Consortium (WPC)

OnePlus is known for packing killer features in its phones and offer these high-end devices at comparatively lower prices than Apple, Samsung or Google. Yet users have long complained about one particular issue, lack of wireless charging in their phones as the Chinese maker evaded adopting this up until now. For two generations now, OnePlus phones featured glass back panels. Despite using glass back, OnePlus never went after offering wireless charging feature. It seems now OnePlus is finally gearing up to bring wireless charging support to its next-gen OnePlus 8 phones. The Chinese phone maker joined the Wireless Power Consortium recently. This essentially confirms OnePlus 8 series will be the first devices to support Qi wireless charging technology.

OnePlus Officially Joins Wireless Power Consortium

OnePlus officially joined the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium and is now listed as “Full member” on their website. The WPC is the group which maintains Qi standard for wireless charging used on a number of devices. The other members in the group Google, Apple, Samsung, LG and many other phone makers including OnePlus’ Chinese counterpart Xiaomi.

This essentially confirms the rumours of OnePlus 8, bringing in wireless charging support. The famous leakster @OnLeaks had revealed the support of Qi wireless charging when he first released renders of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro last month.

OnePlus 8 Camera Improvements & More

In addition, OnePlus will also be upgrading its camera features for its series 8 range. The company held an “Open Ear Forum” in New York City where it listened to users grievances and offered solutions for the same. OnePlus posted a forum post of the upcoming changes and improvements to their phone cameras.

The Shenzhen firm plans on tuning all its built-in sensors to provide for identical exposure and consistency in colour and white balance. It will also address the autofocus issue with the upgrade to both hardware and software.

Similarly, OnePlus will address 4K video recording issues. The company is planning to bring full-HD and 4K support for all its three camera sensors with an option to switch between lenses during recording. There is also talk of a Night Mode for recording videos in dark and recording with two sensors simultaneously. Of all these remain on paper as of yet as OnePlus 8 release is yet far and more updates are expected in the coming days.