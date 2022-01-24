Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch All Set For an Indian Launch – Price and Specifications

The Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Noise is all set to launch its Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch in India next week which has been suggested by a recent listing on Amazon. The company has also recently launched its Noise Colorfit Caliber and ColorFit Ultra 2 in India. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will be a budget smartwatch and the listing on Amazon reveals specifications and price details of the device. It is expected that the device will be launched on February 2 in India. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the upcoming Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz.

Specification Details for Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz

According to the Amazon listing, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will come with a 1.69-inch (240×280 pixels) TFT LCD display with thick bezels and a thicker chin. The wearable will also feature more than 100 watch faces for users to choose from. The smartwatch will also have support for Bluetooth calling along with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant support. Also, the smartwatch from Noise will supposedly allow the users to play two inbuilt games on the device.

Just like most of the available smartwatches in the market, the latest smartwatch from Noise will also feature multiple fitness tracking modes such as sleep monitor, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. In addition to this, the wearable offers nine sports modes comprising running, walking, cycling, yoga, and more.

The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and offers compatibility to smartphones running at least Android 4 or iOS 8. The device is also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance. The smartwatch is backed by a 230mAh which is claimed to run for seven days on a single charge and the wearable can be charged completely in two hours.

Price and Availability

According to the listing, the all-new Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz will be available at a price tag of Rs 4,999 but will have an introductory offer of Rs 2,999. The launch date has not been confirmed officially by the company but the Amazon listing suggests a launch of Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz in India on February 2, 2022, at 2 pm IST. The colour options on the device include – Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Green, and Silver Grey.