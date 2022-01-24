iPhone 15 Displays Might Not be Supplied by Samsung, but BOE

Apple might shift from Samsung to BOE for the iPhone 15 series OLED LTPO display panels. The iPhone 13 series display panels are supplied by BOE only. The higher end-models or the Pro models on the iPhone 13 series run on display panels supplied by Samsung. The higher-end models of the iPhone 13 series, which are the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, make use of the OLED LTPO display panel from Samsung, which can support refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Now, according to a report from The Elec, BOE might become the supplier of OLED LTPO displays for the iPhone 15 series ‘Pro’ devices. BOE is currently looking to expand the manufacturing to produce and supply OLED LTPO displays, which support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung and LG Will Still Expected to be Supplier of Displays to Apple for Base iPhone 15 Models

While the higher-end “Pro” models of the iPhone 15 series might be supplied by BOE, Samsung and LG will still be supplying displays to Apple for the lower-end iPhones. There’s still a long-time for the iPhone 15 series to launch. For this year, the iPhone 14 series is expected to arrive during this September and is expected to feature four iPhone models again.

The iPhone 14 series might consist — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is again expected to make a big change to the design of the iPhones.

For the first time since the arrival of the iPhone X series, Apple might get rid of the notch and introduce a punch-hole cutout in all the iPhone 14 series models. It is high anticipation that Apple will make the design changes, but there’s nothing fixed when it comes to Apple. So, stay tuned for all the leaks and rumours that might stir up in the coming days.