Base OTT Broadband Plans from Jio, BSNL, Airtel and Netplus

With the internet becoming an integral part of our society and more and more people relying on it, the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer broadband plans that not only offer high speed data but also additional benefits. One of these added benefits includes the subscription to OTT platforms. The popularity of OTT content has been on a constant surge and ISPs offer multiple broadband plans that are bundled up with OTT subscriptions. Mentioned below are the base OTT plans offered by multiple ISPs of the country including Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Netplus along with the pack details.

Jio’s Base OTT Broadband Plan

The base OTT broadband plan from Jio is a 150 Mbps plan. One of the most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speed of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

100 Mbps Plan from BSNL

The public telecommunications company BSNL under its Bharat Fibre connection offers access to a few OTT platforms with a 100 Mbps broadband plan. SuperStar Premium-1 plan from BSNL offers 100 Mbps of internet speed at the cost of Rs 749 per month. FUP data limit set on the SuperStar Premium-1 plan is 1000GB and the mentioned price is excluding GST. The plan offers 5 Mbps of internet speed post the consumption of 1000GB of data and comes with access to a few OTT platforms such as Sony LIV Premium, Zee5 Premium and more.

Entertainment Pack from Airtel

Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel via its Xstream Fiber connection also offers plans with OTT access starting from the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s one of bestselling plans.

Netplus Broadband

Netplus is another ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides truly unlimited plans that offer access to the OTT platform. The base OTT plan from Netplus offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 999 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. The plan offers a choice for the users to go for either Amazon Prime Video subscription or a bundled pack of Zee5 Premium, Voot Select and EROS Now. Moreover, the data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.