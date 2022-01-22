Airtel vs Vodafone Idea – Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans Compared

The most popular prepaid plan offered by any telecom company is its daily data plan which offers everything in one place for the users, be it data, voice calls or SMS. With the rising demand for OTT platforms, telcos also bundle up subscriptions to a few OTT platforms along with their plans for their content-loving user base. Two of the major telcos in India Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer quite similar plans and also have prepaid plans that come with access to the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. Mentioned below is a comparison between the daily data prepaid plans of the two telcos that offer a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

The 3GB/Day Plans

Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi offer 3GB daily data plans that provide access to Disney+ Hotstar. Airtel offers a 3GB daily data plan at a price tag of Rs 599. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users get access to a yearlong subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499. In addition to this, the plan also offers access to the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Wynk Music and more.

Vi on the other hand also offers the 3GB per day prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 601. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days as well and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users also get a subscription to one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile along with this plan. Added benefits on the plan include the ‘Binge All Night’ feature which allows free internet surfing from midnight to 6 AM, access to Vi Movies and TV and more. Users also get an additional 16GB of data with this plan at no extra cost.

The Medium-Term Plan

Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea or Vi offer prepaid plans with a medium validity period that provides access to Disney+ Hotstar. Airtel offers a 2GB daily data plan at a price tag of Rs 838. The plan comes with a validity period of 56 days and offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users get access to a year-long subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The added benefits of this plan as well include access to the Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, Wynk Music and more.

Vi offers a different plan from Airtel. The telco offers a 3GB per day prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 901. The plan comes with a validity period of 70 days as well and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users can get a subscription to one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile along with this plan. Users get an additional 48GB of data with this plan at no extra cost. Added benefits include the ‘Binge All night’ feature mentioned above, rollover of unused data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday, access to Vi Movies and TV and more.

The Long-Term Plans

Last on the list is the long-term prepaid plans offered by both the telcos. Airtel offers a 2GB daily data plan at a price tag of Rs 3,359. The plan comes with a validity period of 365 days and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day. Users get access to a yearlong subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs 499 with this plan as well. Added benefits on this prepaid plan are the same as above.

Vi also offers a long-term prepaid plan that comes with a subscription to the yearlong Disney+ Hotstar mobile OTT platform. The prepaid plan from Vi comes with access to 1.5GB of data per day for a price tag of Rs 3,099. The plan has a validity period of 365 days and offers truly unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day as well. The additional benefits on this prepaid plan from Vi are the same as above, however, the telco does not offer any additional data with this plan.