Eros Now Has Partnered With Globenet for Growing in India

Eros Now, one of the major and growing over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platforms, has announced a partnership with Global Networks Infocomm for expanding its reach in India. Eros Now has a vast content library with over 12,000 digital titles, which comprise TV shows, movies, music videos, and more. The new partnership will help Eros Now in expanding its reach in the Indian market and doing justice to the content library it has.

Eros Now Partners Globenet, Details

As per an ET Telecom report, Global Networks Infocomm provides IT infrastructure, network equipment in addition to value-added services (VAS) to telcos, internet service providers (ISPs), and system integrators across India. The company does this through its brand – Globenet.

Globenet has access to customers throughout India. It will bundle Eros Now’s yearly subscription pack in addition to the other services and products of the OTT Platform and then distribute them throughout its customers base living in India.

For the unaware, Eros Now is currently offering subscriptions to Indians for three different structures – monthly, quarterly, and yearly for Rs 49, Rs 79, and Rs 399, respectively.

Eros Now would certainly benefit from this partnership as it will get access to a large number of consumers. The company has been struggling to become one of the top and most popular OTT platforms, and that is because of the tough competition from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

With partnerships such as this, Eros Now gets the attention of the consumers. India is one of the best places for OTT platforms to come to, as there are millions and millions of people looking to get entertained. With such cheap data, almost everyone is on the internet streaming content on the go, and Eros Now would certainly be looking to benefit from it.

For getting a subscription to Eros Now, you can download the company’s mobile app or go to its website.