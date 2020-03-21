How to Install Google Camera App on Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

First of all, GCam is undoubtedly one of the most popular camera applications for mobile phones. Thus, usually, the Google Pixel devices incorporate it. And since its release, everyone wanted to have this app on their smartphone. The app also stands out for having a useful and straightforward navigation system. For fans of photography with mobile phones, the possibilities offered by Google Camera or GCam significantly increase the quality of photographs, and today the owners of the Redmi Note 9 Pro are in luck. This new smartphone model from Xiaomi now allows you to install GCam without the need to make any modifications.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Camera Specifications

Thanks to this, mobiles that are compatible with the GCam application can achieve improvements in photography. Such as the software-enhanced blur effect found in Pixel models such as the Pixel 4, which, even with a single rear camera, achieved excellent results. Thanks to the support of the software developed by Google.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is one of the most exciting smartphones that Xiaomi has recently launched earlier this month. Furthermore, for mobile of this price, it mounts a more than impressive rear camera. It is a quad-camera setup with a Samsung 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor that in well-lit environments, can use techniques to generate 48MP photos with a pixel size of 0.8?m pixels. However, if it detects a dark background, then it uses the pixel binning method to simulate a pixel size of 1.6?m.

If you want to improve the photos taken with the Redmi Note 9 Pro further in any of the situations, here is how to install the Google camera on the Xiaomi smartphone.

Install GCam on Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi does not have the best processing algorithms in its camera application. For this reason, with post-processing in mind, it is highly recommended to install the GCam Mod 7.3.018 on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. Moreover, this application is also known as GCam. It has become popular to improve the results obtained by the most affordable mobile phone cameras.

To install GCam on your mobile, you do not need any extensive knowledge of Android. You just have to allow the installation of applications of unknown origin from the security settings of the Xiaomi smartphone. Then download the GCAM APK compatible with the smartphone and put it in the root folder of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Locate the downloaded APK and click on it and follow the instructions on the screen to completely install the application on your device.

The best thing about this camera app is that we can record videos in 24FPS and take photos in RAW. However, if you do not want to complicate yourself, you can continue using the app that comes with the mobile phone. Sinch, this may give you some other failure in many situations. But, if you like to experiment and take the camera to the maximum capability, you can try this Google camera app on your Redmi Note 9 Pro.