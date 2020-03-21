Coronavirus Impact: Airtel, Jio and BSNL Might Face Slowdown in Adding New Subscribers

Highlights Telecom Industry might add just one million subscribers in March

Covid-19 will impact the 4G additions in India

Covid-19 will also result in increased data usage by users working from home

Covid-19 or Coronavirus has been creating a hassle for every industry around the globe. The telecom industry, which is one of the significantly affected industry, might see a substantial drop in the number of new subscribers due to the virus outbreak. To ensure maximum safety, the government has already shut down malls, theatres, schools around the Nation. Not only this, but multiple organisations have also declared work from home. Telecom operators have marked that their net subscriber additions will fall by at least two million in March and might increase the if quarantine period is extended for a longer duration. In the month of December 2019, we saw the subscriber addition of Reliance Jio dipped by a huge margin, but other telcos including BSNL and Airtel will also face the same in the current scenario.

Covid-19 Will Slow Down 4G Subscriber Additions

As per an unknown executive, the virus outbreak will impact the 4G additions in the industry as people from big to small cities are isolating themselves at home. Not only this, but stores are also being empty, and no new SIM cards are being purchased by people. However, it is expected that the new subscriber bill usually takes 30 to 45 days to impact the revenue of telco giants.

So, it will just affect the first quarter of the new fiscal year. Rajan Mathews, who is the director-general of COAI, marked that Telecom Industry might add one million subscribers in March month as of their three million subscribers average mark per month, reported ET Telecom. However, Mathews also noted that the two million drop in subscribers would be settled by increased data usage as they will be staying or working from home.

Broadcasters Will Increase Viewership Due to Coronavirus

Covid-19 has been pushing people to stay at home and safe themselves from the deadly virus. The worst thing about the Covid-19 is that no vaccination has been rolled out by medical experts which can entirely cure the human body from the deadly virus. However, Covid-19 will act as a blessing in disguise for broadcasters as their viewership will increase because people at home will rely more on entertainment and watch out new shows.

Also, the broadcasters will be easily available to sustain with quality content for approximately 3-4 weeks. Moreover, broadcasters will lookout for different perspective since the viewership will be increased for a shorter period.