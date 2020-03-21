ACT Fibernet Introduces Monthly Rental Plan for Stream TV 4K at Rs 200

Highlights ACT Stream TV 4K can now be availed in two rental options for up to six months

ACT Fibernet is also providing the device at a one-time purchase of Rs 4,499

Users getting the Android TV box from ACT Fibernet will also receive 100GB extra data every month up to August 31, 2020

ACT Fibernet has introduced a new monthly rental option for ACT Stream TV 4K Android TV-based box. Launched in March 2019, the ACT Stream TV 4K was initially offered to the customers of ACT Fibernet in a refundable security deposit model. However, the Internet Service Provider has now introduced new ways to avail the Stream TV 4K. ACT Fibernet existing or new customers can get the ACT Stream TV 4K either by renting it or purchasing it. The monthly rental price of the device is Rs 200, while for six months, the charges at Rs 1,200. In the past, ACT Fibernet charged Rs 1,500 as a refundable deposit from every customer and they have to return the box after six months.

ACT Stream TV 4K Can Now Be Availed in Monthly Rental Basis

Atria Convergence Technologies has launched the Android TV-based ACT Stream TV 4K last year. Priced at Rs 4,499, the ACT Stream TV 4K allows users to watch content from various OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and so on. As for the latest changes, the Stream TV 4K comes in two rental models now; The first one is the monthly payment option priced at Rs 200 and the second one is the six months option that costs Rs 1,000. The prices mentioned above are excluding taxes. Alongside the rental cost, users will have to pay an additional Rs 1,000 as security deposit amount which will be refunded at the time of returning the box.

If you want to completely purchase the ACT Stream TV 4K, you can do that by paying Rs 4,499 (including taxes). Notably, the Rs 4,499 is the launch price of the box, so it is a good thing that ACT did not increase the price. Sadly, it seems like the ACT Stream TV 4K is still available for only ACT Fibernet customers. After choosing the rental option or the one-time purchase option, the company redirects to a web page where it checks whether you are an existing or new customer of ACT Fibernet. On the brighter side, the company seems to be offering the box in the majority of the cities where it has operations.

The cities where ACT Stream TV 4K can be availed are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Eluru, Guntur, Jaipur, Kakinada, Lucknow, Madurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Warangal.

ACT Stream TV 4K Also Gets You 100GB Extra Data Every Month

Alongside introducing the rental plans for ACT Stream TV 4K, the ISP also came up with a new offer as part of which users get 100GB additional data every month up to August 31, 2020. So if you are choosing an ACT Fibernet Rs 1,050 plan in Hyderabad city which gets you 1000GB data per month alongside purchasing the ACT Stream TV 4K, the total data benefit will be 1.1TB or 1100GB every month.