D2h Users Facing Service Issues as Company Faces ‘Very High Traffic’

    Dish TV-owned D2h has a bad past when it comes to providing services to the users. In the latest development, D2h users are facing service disruption as the company faces ‘Very High Traffic.’ This will surely irk a lot of D2h customers because a lot of residents in the country are working from home. This news is from Saturday as one of our reader who happens to be a customer of D2h has informed us regarding the disruption. That said, the issue might be faced by a lot of D2h customers even on Sunday because of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew.’ During the curfew, all the citizens are urged to stay in their houses between 7 AM to 9 PM to fight Coronavirus. During this period, a lot of DTH customers will hook onto their TVs to watch Live TV.

    D2h Services Hampered by Heavy Traffic: What You Need to Know

    As per the mail received by us, D2h users are currently shown a notice on their TV screen which reads “We are facing very high traffic, as a result, our back end is slow. We are having delays in serving you. We will inform you as soon as we resume normal services.” The issue is being faced by a lot of D2h customers across the country.

    Due to the spike in viewing because of Coronavirus, D2h is unable to serve the users. On Twitter, the company responded to a lot of users as “I would like to inform you that this is a temporary issue that we are facing with our services and my team is working in order to resolve it ASAP. Please wait for some time it will get resolved.”

    However, as of this writing, the issue is still present and the company is yet to roll out the fix. Satellite TV generally won’t be hampered with such issues, but D2h has a bad past when it comes to providing good services to the users. In another news, DreamDTH highlighted that D2h services were hampered even during the implementation of National Tariff Order 1.0 last year.

    Telcos and DTH Companies Working With Minimal Employees

    Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India, all the companies’ employees are forced to work from home to avoid the infection. This has resulted in a slightly delayed customer support. For example, we tried to reach D2h’ customer team regarding the issue, but it took us nearly 30 minutes to speak with an executive. Similarly, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV users are also facing difficulties in reaching customer support. Telecom operators are also noting that they are operating with a limited team which might result in a long time for responding to the queries.

    “Hi, in light of COVID-19, we’re operating with a limited team and it may take longer than usual to respond to your query. This will not impact our services and commitment to our customers. You may either use our app or log on to our website for any immediate service needs,” highlighted Vodafone in a tweet.

    Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are also operating with limited staff. Already, broadband operators are witnessing a massive surge in data consumption because employees are now working from home as per the government orders.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

