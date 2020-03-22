Trai NTO 2.0: Cable TV Operators Fail to Implement Changes as Consumers Complain

Highlights Trai's NTO 2.0 is expected to reduce the prices of monthly TV subscriptions

Cable TV operators fail to implement the new changes brought by Trai

Right now, broadcasters are going against Trai in various local courts

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) introduced new amendments to its National Tariff Order (NTO) 1.0 at the start of this year. The sector regulator ordered broadcasters, Cable TV & DTH operators to implement the new rules by March 1, 2020. However, the NTO 2.0 rules are yet to implemented by broadcasters and Cable TV operators. DTH operators, on the other hand, have successfully implemented new NTO 2.0 rules right on the deadline. While broadcasters along with Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) are fighting for relief from the new rules at various local courts, it is unknown why Cable TV operators are not implementing NTO 2.0. In the past, we have reported that Siti Networks and Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Pvt Ltd (TCCL) have introduced the new rules, however, several users of the former are still facing issues.

Cable TV Operators Not Following Trai’s Orders

This is not the first we are seeing Cable TV operators not following the rules of Trai. The NTO 2.0 brings a lot of changes such as 200 FTA channels at Rs 130, reduced NCF for Multi TV users and more. Cable TV users have been waiting for the implementation of new rules by their respective operator, but there’s no luck for now. Siti Networks has updated the new NCF charges on its website, but in reality, the situation is really different.

One of TelecomTalk reader named Jitendra Dhingra termed the implementation of NTO 2.0 by Siti Networks as false. He went onto say that Siti Networks’ employees are unaware of the new rules and there’s no update on when the Cable TV operator will make changes to the platform. Having said that, the website of Siti Networks display the new NCF prices in accordance with Trai’s NTO 2.0.

Besides Siti Networks, other popular Cable TV operators like Hathway, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, Asianet Digital and so on are yet to announce revised NCF.

For the unaware, the Trai had urged all the operators to implement changes as per NTO 2.0 by March 1, 2020, despite the ongoing tussle between the regulator and broadcasters.

Trai NTO 2.0: What Are the Changes Brought?

Going by a recent survey, the National Tariff Order 2.0 will bring down the monthly Television subscription prices by at least 14%. As part of the new rules, subscribers of Cable TV and DTH companies will get 200 FTA channels in the base NCF slab of Rs 130 (excluding charges). Post 200 channels, DTH companies have varied NCF up to Rs 160 (excluding taxes).

Besides, Multi TV users benefit the most with NTO 2.0 as Trai urged the DPOs to charge just 40% NCF from the primary connection’s NCF. “Network Capacity Fee, per month for each additional TV connection, beyond the first TV connection in a Multi TV home, shall be forty per cent of the Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of the parent STB. The STB with a maximum number of channels would be treated as Parent STB,” noted Siti Networks on its website.

For example, if your primary connection’s NCF is Rs 153 (including taxes), then the Multi TV NCF would be Rs 61.36 (including taxes).