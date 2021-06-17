Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Now Available for Pre-Registered Users on Google Play Store

The much-awaited battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI, is now available for pre-registered users on Google Play Store. Krafton Inc, the game maker, released the teaser for BGMI more than a month ago, and finally, the game is released to the public, albeit under the moniker of ‘Early Access.’ The full-fledged public rollout of the game might happen in the next couple of weeks. Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned by the Government of India, fans have been eagerly waiting for the game’s return. While the name BGMI sounds new, it is basically the banned PUBG Mobile game with a flavour of Indian origins. For example, the blood colour in BGMI will be ‘green,’ and there are some other cosmetic changes too. For the users who pre-registered on Google Play Store, the game should automatically begin downloading. Krafton Inc is yet to open pre-registrations on iOS.

PUBG Mobile Userdata Will Be Migrated to BGMI: Confirmed

Right after the game’s availability on Google Play Store, we fired up YouTube to check if any streamers had early access to the game. True to our thoughts, India’s popular YouTuber Dynamo Gaming began his live stream of BGMI. As the live stream progressed, a pop-up appeared on the screen saying that the data from PUBG Mobile will be migrated to BGMI. Yes, you read it right. For those who spent a lot of money on PUBG Mobile’ gun skins, vehicle skins and so on, this news will come as a breath of fresh air.

The pop-up notification read as “Welcome! We can help transfer your data from us (Proxima Beta Pte. Limited), the operator of PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, to KRAFTON Inc, the operator of the New App, so that you can use such data in the New App. Please note that after December 31, 2021, such transfer will no longer be possible.”

As you can read, Krafton will be offering ‘Account Data Transfer’ facility till the end of this year, which is a good thing considering we are six months away. That said, the game’s public launch is still weeks away, and we might see some interventions from the government as well.

Another thing worth noting is the gameplay of BGMI is pretty much identical to that of PUBG Mobile, so if you are looking for something new, you are in for a disappointment. Lastly, the Royale Pass seasons will reboot, and they now begin from Season 1 in BGMI. The official launch of Royale Pass will be followed by the public launch of the game.