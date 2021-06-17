Vodafone Idea Is Again Offering 1GB Daily Data Free for 7 Days

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering users 1GB of daily data for free for 7 days. The offer might be available for few customers only depending on the region they live in or the kind of pack they have. One of our members living in the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh circle received this offer. The offer was provided to the member today, i.e., June 17, 2021, and will stay in place until June 23, 2021.

Vodafone Idea Users Getting 1024MB Data for Free

Vodafone Idea (Vi) isn’t doing this for the first time. The telco has done this several times to attract users towards its mobile network services. Upon logging on to his Vi account, the concerned member who received the offer saw 1024MB data credited to his account for today.

It is worth noting that the member that we are talking about here doesn’t use Vi SIM as his primary number. Thus, he didn’t have any active data packs on his account. Further, he has received this offer from the company several times despite never using the data ever.

Is this a good way to attract customers towards its services, it might be. But does it convert users into using Vi number as a primary connection? We will have to ask Vodafone Idea. But given the fact that the company has stuck to its approach of gaining customers’ attention this way, it might be working!

Neither Reliance Jio nor Bharti Airtel has ever been known for giving free data to its users just to gain their attention. This just shows how desperate the situation of Vodafone Idea is right now. Regardless, this is a win-win move for both the consumer and the company.

The consumer gets free data, and the company gets to keep the customer. Even though users might not keep the Vi SIM as their primary number, at least they won’t port out to any other network if they keep getting free data from the company.

Vi has some excellent prepaid offerings under its belt; we just hope the company can improve its network coverage in the coming days as well.