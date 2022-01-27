BSNL Republic Day Offer 2022 Still Going On

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is still offering its republic day offer. Even though Republic Day is over, the offer stands valid till January 31, 2022. Under the offer, the state-run telco is offering additional 75 days of validity with one of its highly-demanded long-term prepaid plans. The plan that we are talking about here comes for Rs 2399. With this plan, users normally get 365 days of service validity. But because of the BSNL Republic Day Offer 2022, users will get 75 days of additional service with this plan. Let’s check out the complete benefits that users will get with this plan if they purchase it during the offer period.

BSNL Republic Day Offer 2022 Details

As mentioned above, the BSNL Republic Day Offer 2022 is currently available for customers going for the Rs 2399 plan. Instead of 365 days, users will get this plan with a total of 440 days of additional service, which means 75 days of additional validity.

This plan offers users 3GB of daily data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The benefits won’t change for the additional 75 days in any manner. Note that this offer is only valid till January 31, 2022, and the additional validity won’t be offered to the customers if they recharge with this plan in February.

If you want to go for a slightly less expensive prepaid plan from the state-run telco, you can go for the PV1999. It costs Rs 400 less and also offers a year-long service validity to the customers. With this plan, users get 600GB of regular data post which the internet speed drops to 80 Kbps. There is also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included in the benefits of the plan. There’s also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Eros Now Entertainment Service offered to the customers with both the PV2399 and PV1999 plans.

Note that BSNL doesn’t have a live 4G network in India, so these plans won’t offer very high-speed data.